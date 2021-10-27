'Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience' Comes To Orleans Showroom Next Month

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's hit show, "Long Island Medium," will appear live at The Orleans Showroom on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 with her show "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience."

As a practicing medium for more than 20 years, Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works while delivering healing messages to audience members about their loved ones who have passed. "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. The show will also feature a video display that ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close and hands-on experience.

Caputo is best-known for her highly-rated show "Long Island Medium," which follows her life as a typical Long Island mom with unique abilities to communicate with the dead. In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on several programs, including "Jay Leno," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Steve Harvey," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "The Dr. Oz Show" and "The Today Show."

Throughout her career, Caputo has released a number of books. Her latest book, "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again," was released in 2017 and debuted on the New York Times Best-Sellers list at No. 3. In 2014, Caputo released her book "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" and it debuted at No. 9 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Her first book, titled "There's More to Life Than This," was released in the fall of 2013. To learn more about Theresa Caputo, please visit www.theresacaputo.com.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for both shows. Tickets start at $125 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at www.orleanscasino.com. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at The Orleans, Aliante, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. Additionally, tickets can be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.