Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Performances of the critically acclaimed improv comedy sensation begin November 10, tickets on sale September 14.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
The Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Before "Hamilton" . . . Before "In the Heights" . . . there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and fresh from Broadway, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings hip-hop improv to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Nov. 10. Recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, directed by Thomas Kail, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings.

"Freestyle Love Supreme is an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup and furthers our commitment to providing new and unmatched offerings for our guests," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief operating officer of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "The show is completely driven by audience interaction, which provides an unexpected element and a new experience every night."

Taking the stage in The Summit Showroom for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Venetian Resort will be Simone Acosta AKA "Sims;" Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy." In addition, the cast will have a rotating roster of special guests at select performances.

This cast of talented performers will provide non-stop action throughout the 90-minute show, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. No two shows are ever the same.

"Some of my most fulfilling creative moments have come from working on Freestyle Love Supreme and I'm excited to see its next chapter unfold on the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "This show consistently surprises the performers and the audience and I'm certain the Las Vegas crowd will bring an added element of excitement that we haven't seen before."

The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop.

Performances will run Wednesdays - Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. Grazie Rewards members receive access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets start at $57.45 and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine To Return To Red Rock ResortRichard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine To Return To Red Rock Resort
September 13, 2022

America's loudest lounge singer is coming back to Las Vegas. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine will return to Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen Announce One-Night-Only Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las VegasRyan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen Announce One-Night-Only Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
September 12, 2022

GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winning singer-songwriter, Ryan Bingham, with The Texas Gentlemen announced today that they will bring a one-night-only performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, this National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada Partners with Shania Kids Can Foundation to Empower StudentsCommunities In Schools of Southern Nevada Partners with Shania Kids Can Foundation to Empower Students
September 11, 2022

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS), an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, has partnered with Shania Kids Can Foundation (SKC) to meet the needs of underserved students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a new addition to CIS’ school roster for the 2022-2023 school year.