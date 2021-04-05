The Smith Center Announces 2021-2022 Broadway Las Vegas Season

Las Vegas' Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will Raise the Curtain once again and welcome its valued patrons back for the 2021-2022 season of its highly popular Broadway Las Vegas Series. Sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and University Medical Center, the impressive season features six Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 20 Tony Awards, including two for "Best Musical," two Drama Desk Awards, and two Grammy Awards. For more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

The season begins this fall with CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and continues with AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, a breathtaking production based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger. November will usher in the holiday season with the magical new interpretation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Dickens' timeless tale of redemption featuring 12 cherished Christmas carols. The new year will bring the celebrated Lincoln Center Theater production of beloved Broadway classic Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the Tony Award -winning musical THE BAND'S VISIT and the clever and hilarious Tony-winning musical TOOTSIE.

Plus, those who renew their Broadway season ticket series now will move to the front of the line to secure their seats to HAMILTON, which will return to Las Vegas for our 2022-2023 season.

2020 - 2021 season ticket holders may renew now by visiting TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is currently not open for in-person purchases.

Anyone from the general public looking to purchase a new 2021 - 2022 season subscription may register their interest at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

CATS

Tuesday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (LES MISERABLES), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (LES MISERABLES) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning, #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong," and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Two visionary Tony Award winners - playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) - offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless tale. Nominated for five 2020 Tony Awards, this New York Times Critic's Pick welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. Featuring dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,".

A CHRISTMAS CAROL features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker; and music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale.

MY FAIR LADY

Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

THE BAND'S VISIT

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a??It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of "Dina." With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

TOOTSIE

Tuesday, May 24 - Sunday, May 29, 2022

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).