The Library District Will Feature Mark Morris Dance Group in PEPPERLAND

The Library District will soon present the renowned Mark Morris Dance Group's performance of “Pepperland – Sgt. Pepper at 50” on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Library (1771 Inner Circle Dr.). The vibrant music and dance tribute to The Beatles' iconic album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, is FREE and open to public. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Mark Morris has been praised by the New York Times as “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical.” He and his troupe bring a unique tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' iconic album, accompanied live by an unprecedented chamber music ensemble of voice, soprano saxophone, two keyboards, theremin, and percussion.

Ethan Iverson's original score intermingles arrangements of the songs “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “A Day in the Life,” “When I'm Sixty-Four,” “Within You Without You,” and “Penny Lane” with six Pepper-inspired original pieces intended especially for Morris' profound understanding of classical forms: Allegro, Scherzo, Adagio, and the blues.

Don't miss this unforgettable evening of music and movement from one of the world's leading dance ensembles.

