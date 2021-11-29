The City Of Las Vegas Recognizes Delirious Comedy Club Day At Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

December 2 is officially Delirious Comedy Club Day in Las Vegas. Located inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, Delirious Comedy Club celebrates their 500th show on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., featuring comedians Don Barnhart, Guy Fessenden, Noelle Raiman, Ron Coleman and comedy magician Chad Chesmark, along with special guests and surprises. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DeliriousComedyClub.com.

To thank fans of the show, Delirious Comedy Club is offering local Las Vegas residents 50% off admission with the code "LOCAL" when checking out online or at the box office.

Mayor Goodman proclaimed, "By virtue of the authority given to me by the laws of the state of Nevada and by the charter of the City of Las Vegas, I Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of the City of Las Vegas do hereby proclaim December 2, 2021, as Delirious Comedy Club Day in the City of Las Vegas and ask all residents and visitors to join me in recognizing Delirious Comedy Club and its owner, Mr. Don Barnhart."

Don Barnhart is the resident headliner and producer of Delirious, Jokesters, House of Magic and his new viral production, Dry Bar Comedy Special. Since 1992, Mr. Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows to entertain U.S. Troops overseas. "Laughter is an important part of our mental health and vital to keeping our spirits high in tough times," said Barnhart.

Delirious Comedy Club shows run every Thursday through Sunday with showtimes at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. including, House of Magic shows at 6 p.m.