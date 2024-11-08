The B-52s Unveil 2025 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World’s Greatest Party Band is returning to The World’s Greatest Party City in 2025! The B-52s have announced five 2025 dates for their wildly successful Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with performances to be held April 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.

Following a string of sold-out shows since their Las Vegas residency launched in May 2023, the beloved band is once again ready to get fans dancing to their unforgettable hits like “Rock Lobster,” “Private Idaho,” “Roam” and “Love Shack.” Additionally, next week The B-52s will return to The Venetian Theatre stage for their final three 2024 Las Vegas shows, scheduled for November 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of The B-52s at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. PT.

About The B-52s

It is well known that The B-52s are The World’s Greatest Party Band. 45 years and over 20 million albums into their career, there can be no doubt as to why they remain one of rock music’s most beloved and enduring bands. Any mystery concerning the band’s longevity and ongoing appeal is immediately solved when exposed to a B-52s concert experience. From ground-breaking songs like “Rock Lobster,” “Dance This Mess Around,” “Private Idaho,” “Roam” and “Deadbeat Club” to chart-topping hits like “Love Shack,” to their thrilling re-emergence on the pop scene with their 2008 CD Funplex, which bowed at #11 on the Top 200, The B-52s’ unforgettable dance-rock tunes start a party every time their music begins.

Formed on an October night in 1976 following drinks at an Athens, GA, Chinese restaurant, the band played their first gig at a friend’s house on Valentine’s Day 1977. Naming themselves after Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant’ hairdos, the newly-christened B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson and Ricky Wilson) began weekend road trips to New York City for gigs at CBGB's and a handful of other venues. Before long, their thrift store aesthetic and genre-defying songs were the talk of the post-punk underground. A record deal soon followed and their self-titled debut disc, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold more than 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, the garage rock party classic “Rock Lobster” and “52 Girls.” The album placed at #152 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and #99 on VH1’s “Greatest Albums of All Time.” The B-52s began to attract fans far beyond the punk clubs of the Lower East Side — galvanizing the pop world with their 'stream-of-consciousness' approach to songwriting and outrageous performance. They had clearly tapped into a growing audience for new music that was much larger than anyone could have anticipated.

