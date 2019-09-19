The Atomic Saloon is back and open for business! After reclaiming her property from the U.S. Government, who used it as a nuclear testing site, proprietress Boozy Skunkton welcomed a packed house to the Atomic Saloon, now located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, last night for the premiere Las Vegas performance of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW. Earning their keep, Boozy's floozies and sexy saloon staff pulled out all the stops to ensure each guest was entertained by showcasing their outlandish talents, from incredible acrobatics and dancing to hand-tapping, aerial artistry, and everything in between. The first official performance of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW's open-ended Las Vegas engagement was met with a roaring standing ovation following a hilariously rowdy bar brawl finale.

"I fought for decades to get my saloon back and tonight made it all worth it," shared Boozy Skunkton. "We've got some of the sexiest, funniest, funniest lookin', and most talented saloon staff this side of the Mississippi and by the sound of it, Las Vegas likes what we've got 'ta say!"

Upon arrival to the Atomic Saloon, the evening's invited guests were welcomed with hearty helpings of Moët & Chandon champagne and cheesy cheddar popcorn before taking their seats for the show. As the fast-paced saloon show ended, Boozy and Reverend Peabody led the audience in a conga line throughout the venue as saloon staff cleared room for a dance floor powered by DJ Crykit and food stations featuring small bites from pop-up sensation Secret Burger, including braised vintage short rib sliders, smoked salmon toast points and oysters. World-famous Carlo's Bakery, located in the Grand Canal Shoppes, provided a three-tiered Wild West-themed cake, topped with a pole-dancing Boozy Skunkton made of fondant, to satisfy all the sweet teeth in the room.

"I can't thank Boozy enough for inviting Spiegelworld to help produce this show. We're truly honored to be a part of what is now easily the best damn saloon show in the world. Welcome to the Spiegelworld family, Boozy!" shared Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison from the Atomic Saloon stage while flanked by The Gazillionaire of ABSINTHE, OPM 73's Captain Kunton of OPIUM, and Finnish disco dance teacher Ake Blomqvist from the yet-to-be-announced disco production WE ARE HERE; the band of hilarious characters looking like a scene pulled out of an off-brand Avengers film, plotting Spiegelworld's Strip domination.

Throughout the evening, guests were dazzled by pop-up performances including a demonstration by trick roper Kyle Peterson, the percussive antics of The Drumbots, an operettic singing gondolier from the nearby Grand Canal Shoppes, dancing cows, a thrilling cowgirl-themed burlesque routine by Kalani Kokonuts, and a Scottish bagpiper who returned with Boozy and her floozies from their international premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. And while sipping on signature cocktails - like the Prairie Pomm Companion, Japanese Barfight, and Donkey Milk Punch from the saloon's three in-venue bars - guests played their part in a wild west photo booth complete with themed costumes, temporary ATOMIC SALOON SHOW tattoos and more.

Tickets for ATOMIC SALOON SHOW are on sale now for shows through February 2020.

Spiegelworld's ATOMIC SALOON SHOW performs six nights a week at the Atomic Saloon inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You