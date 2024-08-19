Tears For Fears Set to Play Exclusive Three-Night Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic British duo Tears For Fears are headed to Las Vegas this fall with Songs for a Nervous Planet, an exclusive three-night live event at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The shows will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Early access pre-sale for these limited run of dates starts Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT with the fan pre-sale.

Citi is the official card of Tears For Fears’ exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales will be held throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. PT at tearsforfears.com.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the road and are very eager to share this live show experience with everyone,” explains bandmates Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. “You can expect to hear tracks from our 2022 album The Tipping Point as well as fan favorites. Be sure to listen closely though as there may be something new sprinkled in there as well.”

This exclusive run of shows follows The Tipping Point World Tour and The Tipping Point Tour Part II, an extensive run of global dates in 2022 and 2023 that featured legendary stateside performances at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour was in support of the band’s first studio album in seventeen years, The Tipping Point, which was released in late February 2022 to rave reviews. According to Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum and more it was one of the year's most anticipated albums and went on to receive widespread critical and commercial praise.

About Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears - Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) - formed in Bath, England in 1981. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, performing to countless sold-out audiences and winning various awards, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognizant lyricism, guitar bombast and new wave innovation.

Their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter,” reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large. Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head over Heels,” “Mothers Talk” and “I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording),” it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. 1989’s Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila and South America beginning in 2010. In 2013, they debuted a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Ready to Start” and in 2017 they released a best of album collection, Rule The World, which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts.

The duo’s DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Kanye West interpolated “Memories Fade” on “The Coldest Winter” from 808s & Heartbreak, The Weeknd infused “Pale Shelter” into Starboy’s “Secrets,” David Guetta sampled “Change” for “Always” and Drake utilized “Ideas as Opiates” as the foundation for “Lust For Life,” while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert and Gary Jules recorded popular covers of “Mad World” and Disturbed took on “Shout.” Lorde cut a haunting cover of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” for the Soundtrack of the blockbuster The Hunger Games – Catching Fire. In 2021, the band was honored with the “Outstanding Song Collection Award” at the Ivor Novello Awards. Meanwhile, classic songs are prominently featured everywhere from “The Wire” and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and “Mr. Robot.”

Photo credit: Frank W. Ockenfels III

Comments