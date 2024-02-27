THE WIZ, COMPANY, and More Set For The Smith Center for the Performing Arts' 2024-25 Broadway Season

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced its latest lineup of Broadway productions – the 2024-2025 season of its Broadway Las Vegas® Series. The new season features 10 stage productions direct from Broadway that have collectively been showered with 33 Tony Awards®, 18 Drama Desk Awards and five Laurence Olivier Awards.

The season begins in July with MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the hilarious musical comedy based on the beloved film. It continues with a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy masterpiece COMPANY in August, followed by superstar story THE CHER SHOW in September.

Then it’s on to the beloved cinematic classic that’s now a smash-hit on Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, in October. Another fan-favorite film adaption, SHREK THE MUSICAL, follows in November, before the 2023 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO kicks off the 2025 schedule in February.

From there, iconic and groundbreaking musical THE WIZ and epic saga HAMILTON take to the stage in April and May, respectively, before powerful musical revival PARADE and romantic comedy & JULIET close out the season in June.

Anyone else looking to purchase a new 2024-2025 season subscription may register their interest at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4, 2024

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Las Vegas in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Recommended for ages 8+.

COMPANY

Tuesday, August 20 – Sunday, August 25, 2024

Winner of five Tony Awards®, including Best Revival of a Musical. Helmed by three-time Tony Award®-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.Company features Sondheim’s award-winning songs “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side by Side” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Let’s all drink to that!

Recommended for ages 10+.

THE CHER SHOW

Tuesday, September 17 – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy® and enough Tony Award®-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Recommended for ages 12+.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Wednesday, October 23 – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Las Vegas in 2024.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical; four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical; Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88 mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.

Recommended for ages 6+.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, December 1, 2024

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash-hit, DreamWorks-animated film.

This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life.

Recommended for ages 10+.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Tuesday, February 4 – Sunday, February 9, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Musical. It features Tony Award®-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award®-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony®-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this show, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Recommended for ages 13+.

THE WIZ

Tuesday, April 1 – Sunday, April 6, 2025

The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony®-nominated and Emmy®-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusions of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

Recommended for ages 8+.

HAMILTON

Tuesday, May 20 – Sunday, June 1, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammys®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Recommended for ages 10+.

PARADE

Tuesday, June 10 – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, Parade has been proclaimed “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline).

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Recommended for ages 13+.

& JULIET

Tuesday, June 24 – Sunday. June 29, 2025

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!” – all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more No. 1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Recommended for ages 8+.