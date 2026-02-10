THE OUTSIDERS, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and More Set For the Smith Center's 2026-27 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Las Vegas' Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, has announced its latest lineup of Broadway productions – the 2026-2027 season of its popular and acclaimed Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series.

The new season features seven stage productions direct from Broadway that have collectively been showered with 26 Tony Awards, 18 Drama Desk Awards and 14 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Season subscription renewals will be available beginning February 10 at 10 a.m., and new purchasers can register their interest in a season subscription now.

The season begins in September with Disney's eternal family favorite BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, touring North America for the first time in more than two decades. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, one of the most highly revered shows of all time, hits the Reynolds Hall stage for two weeks in October and November, followed by the hilarious and heartwarming ELF THE MUSICAL later in November.

When the calendar flips to 2027, THE OUTSIDERS, the thrilling winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, makes its Las Vegas debut in January. Then it's a journey to Cuba with the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB in March. BOOP! THE MUSICAL, the story of the iconic Betty Boop character, arrives in May, and the futuristic love story and reigning Tony Award -winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING closes out the season in June.

Additionally, subscribers will also get priority access to special presentation OH, MARY!, the Tony Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize-finalist dark comedy play about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.