MJ THE ILLUSION to Bring Michael Jackson Tribute Concert to M Resort Spa Casino

M Resort Spa Casino has announced that MJ THE ILLUSION, a live concert experience celebrating the music of Michael Jackson, will be performed at the M Pavilion in April. The show will take place Friday, April 17, 2026.

Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 13.

MJ THE ILLUSION recreates songs spanning Jackson’s career, including material from Off the Wall and hits such as “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Billie Jean.” The production features choreography, costumes, lighting, and visual effects designed to evoke Jackson’s stage performances.

The show stars performer Michael Knight, who has portrayed Jackson in live productions since 2013. Knight trained with choreographer Travis Payne, who worked with Jackson and later served as choreographer for Michael Jackson IMMORTAL by Cirque du Soleil. Knight also studied vocals with Seth Riggs, Jackson’s longtime vocal coach.

Knight has appeared with Legends in Concert and has performed at performing arts centers, casinos, and festivals.

Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.