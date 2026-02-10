Open-Door Playhouse To Release TAKE-OFF As Podcast Play

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will release Take-Off, a new short play presented in podcast form, available online. The audio drama will stream beginning February 25.

Written by Linda Shayne, Take-Off centers on two strangers, Alycia and Tyler, who meet on a flight from Houston to Los Angeles. As turbulence disrupts their journey, the pair pass the time by sharing personal stories and confidences. The play is directed by Bernadette Armstrong and features performances by Christine Uhebe and David Purdham.

Shayne’s career spans film, television, and documentary work, with writing credits for Disney, Showtime, and Imagine Entertainment, and directing credits for Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., and Paramount. Armstrong founded Open-Door Playhouse in 2020 as a podcast-based theatre platform inspired by classic radio drama, providing opportunities for playwrights and artists during the industry shutdown. Since its launch, the organization has produced short and one-act plays by writers from the U.S. and abroad and has received recognition from the Communicator Awards and Webby Awards.

Take-Off is produced by Bernadette Armstrong, with sound engineering by David Peters. All recordings take place at Oak House Studio in Altadena, California. Open-Door Playhouse operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and all content is available to listeners free of charge, with donations accepted to support future productions.