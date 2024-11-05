THE FISH AND THE WORM Audio Play to be Presented at Open-Door Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Fish and the Worm, starting November 28, 2024 online A worm tries to convince a fish to eat something else so that they don't end up becoming a fisherman's meal. Kim Hlavac directs Sue Gisser and Jeffrey S.S. Johnson.

Matthew Moore is the playwright. With a career spanning over fifteen years, Moore has accumulated numerous awards for his work. Exceptionally prolific, Moore's many previous plays include Bereavement Days, Superman and the Optometrist, 21 Forever, Misty's Gifts, A Little Blue, The Standing Ovation, and more.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

