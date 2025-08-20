THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Open Majestic Theatre 10th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Majestic Repertory Theatre will open their tenth season with The Craft'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.

“It's been great circling back to our first rock parody from 2022 and applying all the bells and whistles we learned from producing SCREAM'D over its year long run,” says writer/director Troy Heard. “The comedy is polished, the choreography is heightened, and overall The Craft'd feels like a perfect companion piece now. It's only coincidental that both source movies starred Neve Campbell.”

Taking a comic swing at the 1996 cult horror film featuring Skeet Ulrich and Fairuza Balk, The Craft'd, An Unauthorized Musical Parody follows four teen girls who cope with the nightmares of high school life by forming a coven and rocking out to a soundtrack of 80s and 90s goth and rock hits featuring The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more; complete with an all-woman live band.

“The Craft'd is a perfect show for Spooky Season. There's enough Halloween peppered throughout, but it's also a fun experience that crosses generations. We've seen Gen X parents bring their Gen Alpha kids, and all have an equally great time.”

“Where SCREAM'D was very poppy and boy-band centric, The Craft'd is dark and sapphic,” says Heard. “SCREAM'D was the bratty kid brother and The Craft'd is the older goth sister in art school.”

Audiences are encouraged to dress in their Hot Topic witchy best for this immersive musical experience.

The Craft'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody is written and directed by Troy Heard, with music arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson.