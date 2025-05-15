Spotlight: PARADE at The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline).

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.”

Entertainment Weekly called PARADE “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Time Out New York stated that “ PARADE will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

Attendees Under 18: Children aged 5 and up with a ticket can attend performances at The Smith Center. However, based on content, this show is recommended for ages 14+, though you know what is most appropriate for your children. Please be advised that this production includes themes of racism, anti-semitism and historical connections to white supremacy. While these elements are displayed to allow the story to unfold, we do not condone or support such behavior. The story also mentions rape and sexual assault. All patrons must have their own ticket, regardless of age. Patrons aged 16 or older may attend the performance without an accompanying adult with their parent’s or guardian’s permission.

Know Before You Go: Special Effects: At this time, known special effects include smoke, haze, strobe effects, a helium balloon and non-firing replica weapons. Please see signage in theater lobby for updated information.

