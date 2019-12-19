Sondheim's SWEENEY TODD Slices And Dices In January At Majestic Repertory Theatre

The award winning Majestic Repertory Theatre continues their fourth season in the Las Vegas Arts District with an intmimate new staging of the popular Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 1970s London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun.

"Sweeney Todd was the entry way for me into theatre and live entertainment," says director Troy Heard. "This was the first show I remember seeing back when I was a high schooler. I was led to believe it was going to be a slasher film on stage. Instead, I was hit with these huge emotions of love and vengeance on top of a powerful score. Thirty years later, I'm finally able to dig into this material and it's much richer than I imagined. There's a serious class divide between the rich and the poor - and the poor are finally making the rich pay for their transgressions. It literally has the punk ethos of 'eat the rich'."

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street continues Majestic Rep's fourth season, which will be followed by the World Premiere of Clown Bar 2 in May 2020.

Performances of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be January 16 through February 16, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $35 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Call 702-423-6366 for details.ory.com





