Six LVGEA-Assisted Companies Bringing Over 1,500 Jobs to Southern Nevada

With approval by Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development board of directors, six companies will relocate or expand in Southern Nevada with the assistance of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Fresh N Lean, Sunshine Minting, Warby Parker, Pitney Bowes, TCP Global, and Spreetail will add 1,512 regional jobs in the next five years.

"We're thrilled to welcome these companies to our region," said Jonas Peterson, President and CEO of LVGEA. "Our team is excited to see an increase in companies, like these, choosing to invest in our community and help diversify our local economy. As we continue to push through the challenges of the pandemic, I'm optimistic about Southern Nevada's economic outlook."

LVGEA works closely with GOED to ensure that businesses are able to receive the incentives they need to expand their businesses and help diversify the region.

"I'm very excited about the range of jobs these companies are creating in Nevada, most importantly in Southern Nevada which saw its leisure and hospitality sector nearly shut down during the pandemic," said GOED Executive Director Michael Brown. "Diversifying Clark County's economy is GOED's top priority."

Fresh N Lean - 650 jobs, $22.17 average wage

Fresh N Lean is a manufacturer of ready-to-eat meals for online sales. The company cooks, produces, and ships Keto, Paleo, Vegan or Protein Meal Plans to customers nationwide. The California-based company will be expanding its operations in North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 500 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 650 jobs within five years of operation.

"Fresh N Lean is delighted for the opportunity to expand our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and manufacturing operations to North Las Vegas," said Founder & CEO Laureen Asseo. "Since 2010, our mission has been simple: To deliver healthy, nutritious meals directly to the homes of as many Americans as possible while taking care of our employees as our key stakeholders. In response, our annual revenue growth has exceeded 100% since 2015 and today we look forward to continuing this growth trajectory in our new home. We are also privileged to be able to offer employment to hundreds of individuals who are willing to work but cannot find opportunities, especially due to COVID-19. Fresh N Lean is also thankful for the LVGEA's assistance in providing their time and resources to our mission. They have been a pleasure to work with in terms of navigating through the application for incentives and benefits available to employers like Fresh N Lean who relocate their businesses to Las Vegas. We could not be more thrilled about the road ahead."

Sunshine Minting, Inc - 217 jobs, $21.38 average wage

Sunshine Minting is a supplier of precious metal and base metal mint. The company has both domestic and global customers including governments, financial institutions, corporations, major marketing companies, other businesses, and private groups. Sunshine Minting will expand its Southern Nevada manufacturing operations with a new corporate home and production facility in Henderson. This company was approved for the creation of 142 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 217 jobs within five years of operation.

"SMI is excited to work with the state of Nevada to bring silver back to the Silver state!" said Tom Power, President and CEO of Sunshine Minting, Inc.

Warby Parker - 210 jobs, $18.42 average wage

Warby Parker is an eyewear brand offering designer eyewear at a revolutionary price. The company will establish an in-house optical lab and distribution center in Clark County. This company was approved for the creation of 136 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 210 jobs within five years of operation.

Pitney Bowes Presort Services - 170 jobs, $17.29 average wage

Pitney Bowes Presort provides mail sorting and distribution services. The company works to make mailing more efficient by picking up, sorting and inducting mail into the United States Postal Service network closer to its destination. The company is the largest workshare partner of the USPS, processing more than 14 billion pieces of mail annually. The company will add operations in Southern Nevada. This company was approved for the creation of 50 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 170 jobs within five years of operation.

TCP Global Corporation - 155 jobs, $34.72 average wage

TCP Global supplies merchant wholesale of paint and varnish. The company's e-commerce services serve companies worldwide. TCP Global will establish a new national distribution center in Clark County. This company was approved for the creation of 80 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 155 jobs within five years of operation.

Spreetail, LLC - 110 jobs, $26.66 average wage

Spreetail specializes in accelerating brands' ecommerce growth. The company purchases products from vendors, lists them on places like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and eBay, and fulfills orders nation-wide. Spreetail was approved for abatements to expand its current Southern Nevada fulfillment center. This company was approved for the creation of 110 jobs in the first two years of operation.