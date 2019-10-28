Sebastian Maniscalco Set To Return To Wynn Las Vegas With 'You Bother Me' Tour

Following two successful engagements at Wynn Las Vegas this year, comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco will make his return to the Encore Theater for a third headlining engagement over Memorial Day Weekend 2020. For two nights only, Maniscalco will present his You Bother Me tour with back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Named Billboard's inaugural Comedian of the Year in 2018, Maniscalco will continue his wildly successful You Bother Me tour throughout the U.S. and Canada in 2020. The celebrated comedian saw sold-out shows during his previous runs at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater in 2019, receiving audience acclaim for his observational humor.

Ticket Information

Dates: May 23-24, 2020

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $59.50-$155 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

In addition to his stellar standup career, Maniscalco is bringing his comedic talents to the screen, with his high-energy Netflix Original special Stay Hungry, streaming now, and other acting roles including his upcoming performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorcese's The Irishman, debuting in theaters and on Netflix this fall.

For more information, visit sebastianlive.com.





