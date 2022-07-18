SOUL FULL SUNDAYS Announced At The INDUSTRIA

Elisa Fiorillo-92ff193d" height="240" src="https://www.nevadabusiness.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/D-train-and-Elisa-Fiorillo-92ff193d-300x240.jpg" align="left" width="300" />Starting this Sunday July 17, 2022 The INDUSTRIAL Event Space (2330 S. Industrial Rd. LV, NV 89102) and Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and James "D Train" Williams will kick off a new residency series entitled "SOUL FULL Sundays" with each show benefiting a different local nonprofit.

Performing some of the greatest soul and funk classics by legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more the night will surely give audience goers the magic they're looking for.

Best known for her appearance on Jellybean's 1987 Worldwide club hit, "Who Found Who", Fiorillo has been a background vocalist for both Prince and Savage Garden. As a solo artist she has released 10 albums, landing several songs on the US Hot 100 Chart.

"D Train" hit the music scene back in 1982 as part of the urban post-disco group D Train with successful hits such as "You're The One For Me", "Keep On" and "Something's On Your Mind." In 1985, he ventured off on a prosperous solo career, releasing three albums.

Tickets start at $45 and a portion of the sales from each event will benefit a different local nonprofit:

JULY 17- Opportunity Village

JULY 24- Nathan Adelson Hospice

AUGUST 14- Three Square Food Bank

AUGUST 21- Pawtastic Friends

Doors open at 5:30pm and the shows start at 7pm. Purchase tickets @ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186452®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.theindustrialvegas.com%2Fevent%3Fe%3DlKP?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The INDUSTRIAL Event Space is an amazing and unique venue located just minutes from The Las Vegas Strip and Downtown LV. With over 10,000 square feet of indoor space and over an acre of outdoor availability this remarkable setting offers endless artistic and creative possibilities for any event, production or occasion imagined.

The INDUSTRIAL's experienced and dedicated production staff will help direct and guide clients through every step of the building process offering unique and out of the box ideas that will surely leave a memorable impression for years to come. For more information please visit www.theindustrialvegas.com