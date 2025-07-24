Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum Announces August Wellness Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum has unveiled a series of August wellness events designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Combining the beauty of art with the restorative power of mindful practices, the museum will offer guests opportunities to explore movement, meditation, and self-care through three guided experiences.

On Saturday, August 16, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Nicola Lea Kilyushik will lead Moving Meditation: Qi Gong, Tai Chi, and Yoga Nidra Foundations. This 90-minute session invites guests to reconnect with themselves through a blend of gentle movement, breathwork, and deep rest. Drawing from the grounding energy of Qi Gong, the grace of Tai Chi forms, and the profound stillness of Yoga Nidra, the class supports physical well-being, emotional clarity, and inner creativity. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring water, a yoga mat, and any supports they may need. All levels are welcome. Tickets are $30 per session.

On Sunday, August 24, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, Nicole Scheerer, founder of The Sunshine Den, will guide participants through Sweet Flow Yoga. This all-levels, breath-centered class focuses on gentle movement and mindful pauses to promote flexibility, calm, and restoration. Scheerer, a certified yoga instructor and reiki master with over 20 years of experience, brings a nurturing presence to this healing practice. Guests should bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and any desired supports. Tickets are $30.

Later that day, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., Terry Mahoney will facilitate a healing Sound Bath experience. Designed to cultivate presence and awareness, this immersive session incorporates guided grounding techniques and vibrational sound therapy to promote relaxation and spiritual alignment. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow, and any props that support comfort and stillness. No food or beverages (aside from water) are permitted inside the museum. Tickets are $30.

All events will take place at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas. Tickets are available online by appointment. For more information or to plan a visit, go to www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, which honors the life and work of the visionary southwestern artist, continues to gain acclaim as one of Las Vegas’s premier cultural destinations. Open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 10,500-square-foot space showcases Abbey’s vast body of work, from expressionist paintings to stained glass, murals, and sculpture.