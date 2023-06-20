Restaged And Reimagined AWAKENING Returns To Wynn Las Vegas

New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Awakening, a modern “only-in-Las Vegas” spectacle, returns to Wynn Las Vegas on June 30. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Restaged and reimagined, Awakening is set in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created.  New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system.

Directed by Baz Halpin with new choreography by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift), the 80-minute production is packed with dynamic movement set to vibrant new music.  The 360-experience conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, includes new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and grand illusion.

Performances of Awakening are Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays. The show is dark on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $179 plus tax and applicable fees, with a special VIP package available for $279 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at Awakening.com or by visiting the Box Office at Wynn Las Vegas.




