Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Now Open

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson joined Caesars entertainment leaders as the famed resort reopened its doors.

In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has resumed gaming operations daily and hospitality operations for weekend stays at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino today, Oct. 8.

This follows the successful reopening of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel + Experience. As previously announced, the Company has also reopened The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our loyal guests and dedicated team members back to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the centerpiece of the famous Las Vegas Strip," said Senior Vice President and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec. "Our guests can once again enjoy the unique experiences Planet Hollywood offers, as we continue to emphasize our enhanced health and safety protocols."

The momentous reopening of Planet Hollywood was celebrated in true Hollywood fashion with a showstopping dance number complete with paparazzi, bringing back the glamour of the resort to the Strip. Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Gary Selesner and Senior Vice President and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec welcomed guests back and thanked team members for their hard work and dedication as they prepared to reopen the doors.

Founded by Robert Earl, the Planet Hollywood brand is known for its superstar entertainment, major movie premieres, A-list celebrity guests and more. Given this, Anthony Anderson, notable actor and producer of the hit television show "Black-ish," made a surprise appearance and joined Selesner and Gregorec in a countdown to the official reopening of the doors that commenced with a spectacle of confetti cannons and cheers. Anderson, who is a friend of Earl's, said he could only answer "yes" when asked to participate in the reopening, as he attended the grand opening of the property in 2007. Additionally, the first two casino guests to play at Planet Hollywood included Bill Wagner, who ceremoniously rolled the first dice at a craps table, and Larry Garber, who played the first slot machine.

The following amenities are now open at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino:

Hotel and Gaming

The hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Sunday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week

Food and Beverage

Gordon Ramsay Burger

Pin-Up Pizza

Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders Sports Bar

Starbucks (located in the lobby and casino)

Heart Bar

Extra Lounge

Blue Moon Bar

PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails

Café Hollywood

Earl of Sandwich

Strip House

YOLOS

Koi

Chick-fil-A

Race & Sports Book

The newly branded William Hill Race & Sports Book with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.

Spa

Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara

Retail

PH 24

PH Need It

Miracle Mile Shops

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino reopened on June 9, 2020, offering visitors more than a mile of shops and tempting restaurants at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. The center is home to a variety of notable retailers and eateries including M·A·C Cosmetics, Sephora, The Raider Image, H&M, Flight 23 at Footaction, Morphe, Quay Australia, Nacho Daddy, Cabo Wabo Cantina, Club Tattoo and more. To ensure the safety of customers, merchants and employees, the center requires masks in all public spaces and continues to implement robust cleaning procedures laid out by the CDC and public health officials. Miracle Mile Shops is temporarily open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Some store and restaurant hours may vary.

Located at the center of the Strip, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino offers 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of thrilling gaming, distinguished dining and unparalleled shopping.

With Caesars' Semi-Annual Sale available through Nov. 2, guests can save up to 20 percent on their next stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for select travel dates through August 2021. This offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer code: SEMI20.

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

The resumption of business at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Las Vegas properties mentioned above. Caesars will open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

