Photos: Opening Night of NAKED BOYS SINGING! in Las Vegas

Legendary New York musical revue Naked Boys Singing! began its 12 week residency in Las Vegas. The all-male, all-nude musical revue features a gorgeous and talented cast of familiar faces from the small screen and social media favorites including Louis D'Aprile, David Hernandez, Matthew Ludwinski, ,Chris Salvatore and Marcus Terell with Jaden Lux serving as the show's understudy.

Vegas audiences can expect a hilarious and full frontal celebration of the male form - direct from its record shattering 23 year run Off-Broadway. The historic musical features no costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing! This world-wide musical phenomenon is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man. The show features five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music, nudity, and laughter!

David Hernandez made waves as a fan favorite on season 7 of American Idol. After being eliminated he made headlines when his past as a stripper came to light. Marcus Terell also faced the judges when he and his group Marcus Terell & The Serenades competed in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent. Chris Salvatore is best known as for portraying Zach in the Eating Out film series as well as appearing as himself on the LOGO realty TV series Fire Island. Matthew Ludwinski has previously starred in the Provincetown production of Naked Boys Singing, but is best known for his starring role in the film Going Down in La La Land. And Las Vegas audiences will be familiar with Louis D'Aprile from his star turn in Sex Tips for Women from a Gay Man. Jaden Lux is making his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing serving as the dance captain and understudy.

The Las Vegas residency is presented by Tom D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars) and Nick Padgett (Producing Artistic Director; Padgett Productions) with Tom and Michael D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, The Marvelous Wonderettes) directing. Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save L.A.'s LGBTQ Celebration Theatre from closing (the attempt worked!) Naked Boys Singing! went on to play from coast-to-coast and all around the world, in 2007 a film adaptation was released, and the show opened in New York in 2000 where it is continuing its record breaking off-Broadway run. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but the shows fan base quickly grew to a wide and diverse audience, it has become a bachelor and bachelorette party staple.

Naked Boys Singing begins its residency on Wed, Sept 15th (originally scheduled to begin Sept 8th) with performances running through Nov 28th 2021. The show will play Wednesdays at 9pm and Thursdays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available. Tickets purchased before Aug 18th, 2021 are entitled to a refund by contacting the original point-of-purchase.



Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for more information.