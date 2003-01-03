Photos: Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'Christmastime in Las Vegas' Holiday Residency

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Christmas arrived on the Las Vegas Strip this past weekend as Mariah Carey kicked off her holiday spectacular, “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The Queen of Christmas brought her show to crowds on Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29.

Her holiday setlist was packed with festive favorites, including her record-breaking holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” alongside the Las Vegas debut of her original song “Fall in Love at Christmas.” She also performed a medley of her classic hits, as well as "Play This Song," "In Your Feelings," and "Jesus I Do" from her new album Here For It All. Remaining performances run December 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now here.

Mariah and Live Nation Las Vegas are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Camp Mariah is the summer component of the year round Career Awareness Program. Children, ages 11-15, attend Camp Mariah for three weeks each summer. Campers explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations. For more information, visit here.

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. A two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey is a multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer who has been recognized with five Grammy Awards (and 34 nominations), ten American Music Awards (and 39 nominations), three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello