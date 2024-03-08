Photos: Carrie Underwood Returns With More REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



8-time GRAMMY® Award winner, country music superstar, and Resorts World Theatre’s first-ever resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, celebrated an unforgettable return to the stage last night with her critically acclaimed headlining production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

In the first of 24 performances in 2024, Underwood took the stage to booming applause and cheers from thousands of fans as she kicked off an evening of her iconic hits.

In preparation for Underwood’s birthday on March 10, 2024, guests are invited to partake in a multitude of food & beverage specials, spa packages, and limited-time deals property-wide at Resorts World Las Vegas, including exclusive happenings to make the celebration special for both Underwood and her fans alike all month long.

Finally, for guests attending the March 9, 2024, performance of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, fans can document their experience in a roaming photo booth and share a special birthday message for Underwood, snap a picture, or create a GIF before the show in the Resorts World Theatre lobby. To learn more about all property activations happening this March around REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit here.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can’t-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out runs since its premiere in December 2021. Upcoming March performances on sale now include:

March 2024: 8-9, 13, 15-16

Additional 2024 show dates on sale now include:

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

October 2024: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre has been named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

ABOUT REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022.

A one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas, the show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist. REFLECTION brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn’t be packed up and moved from city to city.

Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect. For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most- awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She was Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards.

She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller.

She launched her popular fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency began with sold-out runs in December 2021, continued throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024.

A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones which she co-produced, is out now featuring six new tracks, which she showcased during her 43-city 2022-2023 U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in June 2023. She recently created a second channel, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, playing high-energy workout tracks alongside fitness advice from Carrie herself and available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app.