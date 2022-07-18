Park West Gallery Enters Final Week Of Art Submissions For Second Annual Made In Vegas Art Competition

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has entered the home stretch of the second annual Made in Vegas artist competition.

Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit their original works for the shot at being offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, and the incredible opportunity to display their work alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and more. Art submissions will be accepted through Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Submission information can be found at ParkWestVegas.com.



After receiving hundreds of submissions, Park West Gallery announced Kat Tatz as the winner of the inaugural Made in Vegas competition in 2021. Due to the amount of impressive submissions, however, multiple Las Vegas-based artists received Park West Gallery contracts, including Melanie Stimmell, who broke a single-day record for the sale of her work.



The contest is only open to residents of Clark County, NV. Artists interested in participating in the second annual Made in Vegas artist competition are invited to visit ParkWestVegas.com to learn how to submit three examples of their own original works of art. Artists will be asked to submit images of their artwork and accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, or illustrations. Submissions will be accepted through Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and will be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives. Participating artists must be 18 years or older at the time of submission. For a full list of rules, regulations, and guidelines for the Made in Vegas artist competition, please visit ParkWestVegas.com.



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.



Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com.