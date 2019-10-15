POTTED POTTER Wins Two “Best Of Las Vegas” Awards

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has taken Las Vegas by storm! The hit, family-friendly Las Vegas production has just won two Best of Las Vegas awards - "Best New Production" (Gold) and "Best Value Show" (Bronze). The enchanting, intimate production also recently celebrated its 100th performance with the announcement that the show will continue to perform in The Magic Attic showroom at Bally's Las Vegas through January 5, 2020. And to bring more joy during the holiday season, additional shows have been added (see below).

Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com. "Congratulations to the entire Potted Potter team on both of these incredible Best of Las Vegas award wins," said show producer James Seabright. "It makes us proud and grateful to know that the show has been so well received by the Vegas community." After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for it's first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Potted Potter alumni, Brendan Murphy and Scott Hoatson.

"Potted Potter is really a show for those that don't know Harry (or what Quidditch is for that matter) as well as fans of the whole series," said Las Vegas Magazine. "It's a comedy feast of all seven [Harry Potter] books acted out by two hilarious performers in 70 minutes...an experience not to be missed!" The Las Vegas Review Journal adds: "You can't help but laugh through this farcical send-up of the seven Harry Potter books."

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match! Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time. Website: https://www.pottedpotter.com

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience plays inside The Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8:00 pm (dark Thursdays) with matinee performances Wednesday Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $39.99 to $99.99 + taxes and fees (VIP options are also available). Tickets can be purchased at any Caesars Box Office or by calling 702-777-2782.

The following additional holiday performances have been added and are currently on sale: November 28 at 2pm and 8pm; December 23, 2019 at 2pm; December 25, 2019 at 2pm and 8pm; December 26, 2019 at 8pm; December 30, 2019 at 2pm; January 2, 2020 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com, www.caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas or PottedPotter.com.





