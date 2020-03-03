POTTED POTTER Celebrates 350th Show In Las Vegas - Extends Through January 2021

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast its spell on Las Vegas as the hit, family-friendly show celebrated its 350th performance (and Leap Year) at The Magic Attic showroom inside Bally's Las Vegas on Saturday, February 29. In addition, the show "leaps" into a new year by announcing the show has extended its run at Bally's Las Vegas through January 2021. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com.

Potted Potter, the enchanting, intimate production has plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. In just six months on the Strip, the show has garnered two Best of Las Vegas awards - "Best New Production" (Gold) and "Best Value Show" (Bronze) and, legions of Potter fans making their way to Las Vegas.

"We are so thrilled to announce that Potted Potter will continue to call The Magic Attic at Bally's home through January 2021," said show producer James Seabright. "With our 350th performance this weekend, awards and great reviews from critics and fans alike, we couldn't be more grateful to call Vegas home."

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for its first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Nicholas Charles and Calum Gittins.

"Potted Potter is really a show for those that don't know Harry (or what Quidditch is for that matter) as well as fans of the whole series," said Las Vegas Magazine. "It's a comedy feast of all seven [Harry Potter] books acted out by two hilarious performers in 70 minutes...an experience not to be missed!"

The Las Vegas Review Journal adds: "You can't help but laugh through this farcical send-up of the seven Harry Potter books."

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

For more information visit https://www.pottedpotter.com





