Open-Door Playhouse to Debut SMALL CAT NEGOTIABLE in May

Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Small Cat Negotiable, starting May 21, 2025 online at

Looking for a new apartment together is a great way to get to know somebody and their existential despair. Bernadette Armstrong directs Kim Hlavac as Kathleen, Michael Fletcher as Jeremy, and Barika Phillips Bell as the Rental Agent.

Nino Greene is the playwright. The recipient of an MFA from San Francisco State University, his previous plays include You Don't Have to Cry and The Undecided Voters of Ballard County, Kentucky, c. 1856.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

Comments