Open-Door Playhouse Presents 2064: A GAYS ODD-ESSY Beginning June 18

Open-Door Playhouse has announced the premiere of 2064: A Gays Odd-essy, a futuristic family drama by Lorenz Qatava, debuting online June 18, 2025. This sci-fi-inspired audio play is directed by Bernadette Armstrong, founder of Open-Door Playhouse. The cast features Daamen Krall as Bruce, Elaine Mello as Septima, Larry Coleman as Plurial, and Matthew Scott Montgomery as Kirby.

Set in a moon colony senior housing complex, 2064 begins with the death of 85-year-old history professor Bruce Koinstra. Following his memorial, Bruce’s husband Kirby, their daughter Septima, and teen grandson Plurial return to his Midwest Victorian home—set to be demolished that same day. As they await the reading of Bruce’s will, the family reflects on his life, legacy, and the not-so-distant era when LGBTQ+ rights were constrained and racial inequality remained pervasive.

Playwright Lorenz Qatava brings his signature intersectional insight to the work. He is the author of Speak My Words, Tell My Truth, inspired by five Black gay writers, and the gay romance novel Rain After the Fire, set against the backdrop of Oregon wildfires. His previous plays include The Rustin Arrest and On the Verge.

