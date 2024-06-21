Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL THE REAL RICHARD PLEASE STAND UP?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Will the Real Richard Please Stand Up?, starting July 10, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Present-day actors rehearsing the roles of Richard III and Queen Margaret are interrupted by the arrival of the real Richard III and Philippa Langley, the British writer and ;producer who played a pivotal role in finding the bones of Richard in 2012. Now, Philippa and Richard are intent on rescuing his reputation.

Gary Lamb directs Billy Mendieta, Kevin Carr, Joanne McGee, and Camille Ameen.

Sandra Cruze is the playwright. Cruze's previous work include plays (Grace; She Was Dick's Tracie),, a short film (The Physics of Killing), a web series (We're Not Dead Yet) and a musical (Moonshine Mamas)..

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

