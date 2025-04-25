Open-Door Playhouse Debuts PENNY SLOTS 4 In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Penny Slots Part 4: Ladies' Visit to Vero Beach VA Hospital., starting May 7, 2025 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

This is the fourth in a series of audio comedies featuring the Penny Slots, a trio of mature ladies who somehow find themselves doing heroic deeds and saving the day when they are thrown into dangerous adventures.

The three super heroines are back by popular demand. In Theatre 80, Part Three; Ladies Fly Home To Vero Beach, Penny Slots Ladies, Kay, Marie and Helen handed in "their wings" after saving their plane from crashing when the pilot fell unconscious from narcolepsy, therefore retiring from the duty of saving lives and returning to live their calm lives in their hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, until...... Kay's husband Bill winds up in the VA hospital after a very freak "accident". All ladies are visiting in Bill's hospital room when a catastrophic "event" occurs to cause the women to jump back into action and put on their heroine costumes one more time. Are they successful this time? Will they land on the front page of the Florida Herald and make the national news? Have a listen to Part 4, Ladies Visit To Vero Beach VA Hospital, and see if the paparazzi show up to witness another incredible act of heroism or maybe not. Kim Hlavac writes and directs the lovely cast of Carole Goldman, Marla Cotovsky and Goreti da Silva as the Penny Slots, featuring Googy Gress as Bill and Brad David Reed as Archie.

Playwright-Director Kim Hlavac graduated from SUNY Purchase and performed in various plays in New York, on TV, and in commercials. Her recent acting credits for Open-Door Playhouse include roles in Remembrance and Small Cat Negotiable.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted.

