Open-Door Playhouse Debuts LIGHTS OUT Next Month

Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Lights Out, starting September 17, 2025 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Allison and Mark have been best friends since grade school. Now, in their forties, they are both experiencing major changes in their lives, when Mark's sudden sweet good-bye cures Allison of her lifelong fear of the dark.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Cynthia Gravinese Brown as Allison, Matthew Scott Montgomery as Mark, and Noelle Evangelisti as The Nurse.

Michael A. Buzzelli is the playwright. He's a stand-up comedian who has performed at such famous venues as the Ice House, The Improv, and The Comedy Store. He is the author of two books, All I Want for Christmas and Below Average Genius. Based near Pittsburgh, he is a theatre and arts critic, He is also an actor and Moth Grand Slam Storyteller.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Open-Door Playhouse: Selected as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts by FeedSpot, and as one of the Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts by MillionPodcasts. Open-Door Playhouse receives submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic as well as the United States.