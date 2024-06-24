Open-Door Playhouse Debuts A SKYLIGHT IN QUEENS In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, A Skylight in Queens,, starting July 24, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

In the chilly streets of New York, a disillusioned young man is troubled by his recent work as a death doula, prompting him to ponder life's deeper questions. One night, he encounters Chloe, who appears to be on the brink of personal turmoil. Observing her spiral into alcoholism, Ben intervenes and brings her to his apartment. What starts as a promising evening of connection soon unravels into a soul-searching exploration of their own vulnerabilities. As they navigate their existential crises, questions arise: can they confront their isolation and find solace, or will they succumb further to their inner chaos?

Bernadette Armstrong directs Sue Gisser and Michael Fletcher.

David Robinette is the playwright. The Los Angeles-based writer's previous plays include Eddie, Man Is Wolf, and Crosscut, the latter two plays winning awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

