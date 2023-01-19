Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Concert to Play Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall in February

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook.

Jan. 19, 2023  

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career. The concert stars Bob Anderson, the number one singing impressionist in the world. Direct from Carnegie Hall, this captivating production will appear at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Anderson not only sings like Sinatra, but he also looks just like him, thanks to a complete transformation by Ron Wild, an Emmy award-winning makeup artist. In this 90-minute performance, Anderson is accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing Sinatra's original arrangements and his most-loved song titles including I've Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, New York, New York, That's Life, My Kind of Town (Chicago Is) and many others.

VH1 voted Anderson the No. 1 celebrity impersonator in the world--an honor that was also given to him by People Magazine. In addition to his exacting impressions, he is a highly acclaimed singer in his own right.

Anderson's story reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara's Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, Nancy's opening act, the Everly Brothers, got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Anderson. He told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy's producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.

Shortly after that engagement, Anderson accompanied Nancy to The Merv Griffin Show. That was Anderson's first appearance on national television--and he received a standing ovation. So impressed, Griffin invited Anderson to his 50th birthday celebration. It was at Griffin's party where Anderson started singing and imitating the voices of well-known vocalists. The crowd loved it. Cary Grant was sitting on the floor by the piano, saying, "This is really amazing; I have never seen anything like this!"

Anderson soon became a regular on talk and variety shows, with more than 200 appearances on television networks and shows including Showtime, HBO, the Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Anderson has performed in more Las Vegas showrooms than just about anyone. When Las Vegas celebrated 50 years of entertainment, Anderson was voted No. 12, between Barbra Streisand and Ray Charles, on a list of Las Vegas' all-time-favorite acts.

Anderson wrote and starred in the award-winning show, FRANK The Man, The Music at The Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas. Within weeks of opening, FRANK became the talk of the town and the must-see show. The running theme and spirit of every review was, "I saw Frank Sinatra the other night. I don't care if it was Bob Anderson-I saw Frank Sinatra."

One More for the Road is presented by Twin Palms Entertainment. Tickets for this performance start at $49 and can be purchased online at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.




