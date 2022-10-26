November First Friday To Celebrate Indigenous Heritage and Day Of The Dead in Las Vegas

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is celebrating Indigenous Heritage Month and Day of the Dead/Hispanic heritage with the November event themed "Honor." The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation - 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint - The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests - Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist - Xochil Xitlalli is an artist and activist whose matriarchy hails from the Otomi Nahuas. She relocated to Las Vegas in 2005 (growing up in Los Angeles). As a self-taught artist, Xochil fuses the past, present and future among several media, including acrylic on canvas, clay sculpture, jewelry, sewing/textiles, digital arts and mixed media. She is working on cultural revitalization projects with other artisans in the community who are reconnecting with their indigenous roots.

NW City of Las Vegas Fire Department brings out the Pink Pearl - honoring those who we have lost or those who have survived breast cancer.

Day of the Dead - a community altar will be placed in the First Friday footprint as a place where the community can write a prayer, add a flower or contribute to the altar honoring those they have lost through the generations.

#Dusk2Dawn campaign critical to road safety - advocates from UNLV's Road Equity Alliance Project, Southern NV Bicycle Coalition, RTC Southern NV, Zero Fatalities and more will be handing out reflective bands, bags and dog leashes to help those traveling by human power to be more visible. They will also be offering printed materials through the Center for Traffic Safety Research at UMC Trauma and the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Pin Artist Convention - curated by Pin Plugged. This is the month to visit your favorite pin artists and meet many more. Over 15 pin artists will be located on first street.

Halo.car - New to the Arts District, Halo's driverless rental drop off brings electric vehicles to customers on-demand, driven remotely over LTE and 5G by Halo's trained drivers.

Entertainment - City of Las Vegas stage with presentations and performances all night starting at 5pm: 7pm announcement of the United Nevada Art Contest with Nissan and Channel 3 final top winners. Nissan giving away a car for First Place and 2 year CSN scholarship; 8pm Alex Boye; 9:30pm Post NC.

Food Trucks - Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information City paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Additional Parking at 1000 Commerce for $10 with a short walk to the event IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots - you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels - on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.