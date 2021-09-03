NIGHTMARE ON Q STREET Returns To Orleans Arena On October 16

Pacific Concert Group and Q100.5's Nightmare on Q Street Featuring Legends of Hip-Hop returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, October 16. Starring West Coast hip-hop icon Ice Cube, the concert will also feature performances by special guests Warren G, Xzibit, N2Deep and more.

Ice Cube began his musical career in the rap group N.W.A. with Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Together, the group released "Straight Outta Compton," a double-platinum album that helped bring West Coast hip-hop into the mainstream. As a solo artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums and has released multiple chart-topping hits, including "It Was A Good Day," "Check Yo Self" and "You Know How We Do It." Aside from his music, Ice Cube has also enjoyed a successful career as an actor and filmmaker and as a founder of BIG3, a three-on-three basketball league.

Rap legend and producer Warren Griffin III, known as Warren G, is widely considered as one of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop. One of his biggest hits is the single "Regulate," featuring the late Nate Dogg, released in 1994. Warren G is best known for his popular 1999 album, "I Want It All," featuring collaborations with Mack 10, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Eve. Throughout his career, Warren G has also released a series of top hits, including "This D.J.," "I Want it All" and "Do You See."

Multi-platinum-selling artist, actor, songwriter and television host Xzibit burst into the hip-hop music scene in the '90s with the release of his first solo album, "At the Speed of Life," in 1996. Xzibit rose to fame with his top hits, including "What U See Is What U Get," "X" and "Paparazzi." Xzibit has also enjoyed success on the screen as the host of the television show "Pimp My Ride," and with roles on the films "The X Files: I Want to Believe," "Sun Dogs" and more.

Rounding out the show's lineup are N2Deep and other artists.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. All tickets from the postponed April 25, 2020, September 26, 2020 and April 24, 2021 concert dates will be honored.