NEWSical The Musical Comes to Majestic Repertory Theatre in April

The 5th longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history and 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, NEWSical The Musical, is coming to Majestic Repertory Theatre for a limited three-week engagement beginning April 1.

The up-to-the-minute musical mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof tackles everything from the highest office in the land to the lowest depths of internet conspiracies...including Britney Spears' and Adele's Vegas residencies. Critics have compared the constantly evolving sketch comedy musical to Saturday Night Live and "The Daily Show set to music!" (Associated Press). The show changes weekly as it lampoons current events, politics, entertainment, influencers, TikTok crazes and everything in between. Audiences can expect more than a few jabs at the headliners, politicians and local news stories from Sin City because what happens in Vegas, ends up on the NEWSical stage.

The Las Vegas engagement will feature Emmy Award winner Kristen Alderson (General Hospital, One Life to Live, Broadway's Annie, Off-Broadway's The Marvelous Wonderettes), NEWSical original cast member Michael West (Forbidden Broadway, Forbidden Vegas, When Pigs Fly), from the New York production Taylor Crousore (A Musical About Star Wars) and Carly Sakolove (The Book of Merman).

Beginning performances on April 1 at Majestic Repertory Theatre, NEWSical promises 75 minutes of comedy, original music, many celebrity impressions, parodies, sketches and non-stop laughs. Plus, as the news changes from day-to-day the show does as well!

NEWSical played a record-breaking run in New York where it won several accolades, was nominated for nine Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical Revue and Best Lyrics), received Mayoral and Senate Proclamations and received national press for its unprecedented string of celebrity guest stars. Over the years, NEWSical welcomed several celebrity guests into its cast including LaToya Jackson, Perez Hilton, Carson Kressley, Jackée Harry, Cheri Oteri, Kandi Burruss and more.

NEWSical is proudly produced by Tom D'Angora, who most recently opened the award-winning Las Vegas residency of Naked Boys Singing playing at The Erotic Heritage Museum. The show was created by and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy) and music direction by Ed Goldschneider.

NEWSical The Musical plays at Majestic Repertory Theatre (1217 S Main St) beginning April 1 through April 24, 2022. Shows are Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 general admission and can be purchased through the show's website at www.NEWSicalTheMusical.com.