Contemporary Jazz Great Boney James Returns to The Smith Center This Month

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four-time Grammy Award nominee and gold-certified saxophonist Boney James will return to The Smith Center on Friday, June 12, 2026 with his Slow Burn Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com. Please note, ticket prices listed are all-inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees. VIP packages are available.

Slow Burn, released in October 2024, marked a new high point in a remarkable career that now spans more than three decades and includes a long list of accolades: four Grammy nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album and four RIAA Gold Record certifications.

In 2009, Billboard named James one of the top three Contemporary Jazz Artists of the decade. And in 2024, James became the first ever artist to score 20 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Smooth Jazz chart.

Slow Burn follows two of the most successful albums of James' career, 2020's Solid and 2022's Detour, both of which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Pop Albums Chart.

James is, of course, thrilled that his music continues to reach new audiences more than 30 years after he released his debut album, Trust, in 1992. “It's always been my goal to be one of those guys that would just keep doing it at a high level,” he says, “and to have that connection with the audience.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.