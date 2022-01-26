Meet The Four Queens Joining RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas Residency

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! announces updates to the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory, including three fierce new production numbers and four new queens who will soon be slaying the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara and Trinity K Bonet will join a rotating cast that also includes current cast members Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, who have performed in the show since it opened in January of 2020. With a cast that rotates in and out throughout the year, audiences are guaranteed a different experience each night, with a fabulous show featuring six of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars.

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for shows through New Year's Eve weekend 2023 are on sale now. Tickets start at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 13 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.