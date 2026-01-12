Mary J. Blige to Play First Las Vegas Residency in 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated, “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige, has announced her first Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency will kick off Friday, May 1, 2026 with 10 dates scheduled through July 2026.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” said Mary J. Blige. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

The dates for the residency are May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, as well as July 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18, 2026. All tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official pre-sale credit card of Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Mary J. Blige is a GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She has accumulated eight multi-platinum albums, nine GRAMMY Awards (37 nominations), an Emmy award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination. In October 2024, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of their Class of 2024.

Influenced at an early age by the music of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight, she released her debut album What’s the 411? in 1992, following by her second album, 1994’s My Life.

In February 2022, when Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, which has since earned her six 2023 Grammy nominations including Album and Record of the Year. The album release led to a performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. Her performance earned her a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Blige’s latest album, Gratitude, was released on November 15th, 2024.

On the acting side, Blige starred as Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix breakout film Mudbound, for which she received critical acclaim, including two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song. She became the first person ever to be nominated in an acting and song category for the same film. Among many other credits, Blige recently wrapped her tenure on the hit STARZ series POWER BOOK II: GHOST. The fourth and final season concluded on Starz this past year.

On the producing side, Blige launched her production company, Blue Butterfly, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Blige also signed a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with BET. In 2021, Blige worked with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and Amazon on her documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life, on which she was the focus and EP. Blige has had a long-standing relationship with Lifetime, recently extending her previous deal with them, and will soon release the film Mary J. Blige’s Be Happy in February.

Blige embarked on her For My Fans Tour in 2025. Her sold-out headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City recently made its way to the big screen globally in her theatrical release, Mary J Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Steven Simione The Only Agency