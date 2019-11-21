Martin By HARMAN Introduces Broad Extension Of Martin ERA Product Line At LDI 2019

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today launched the new Martin ERA Performance Series that includes the 400, 600 and 800 fixtures, along with launching the first outdoor rated moving head, the ERA 500 Hybrid IP. The Martin MAC Allure Wash PC and VDO Atomic Dot fixtures will also have their Live Design International 2019 debut.

The Martin ERA 400, 600 and 800 Performance fixtures, ERA 500 Hybrid IP outdoor fixture, MAC Allure Profile spot fixture, MAC Allure Wash PC wash fixture and VDO Atomic Dot hybrid lighting and video fixtures offer powerful, versatile and cost-effective solutions for entertainment and rental applications, covering everything from the smallest stages to the largest live productions and events.

"The release of the new Martin ERA, MAC Allure and VDO Atomic Dot fixtures ushers in a new era of versatility, enabling lighting designers to create bigger, bolder and more creative lighting displays than ever," said Mark Buss, Martin Lighting Product Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "These streamlined, no-nonsense LED fixtures give rental companies tremendous power, value and trusted Martin performance. They're bright, compact and loaded with in-demand features that lighting designers love."

The feature-rich ERA Performance fixtures feature full CMY color mixing and separate color wheels, plus an iris for beam adjustment and a full curtain framing system. Fixed and rotating gobo wheels loaded with user-favorite gobos from the renowned MAC range offer a wide variety of effects. The ERA Performance Series' full curtain framing system offers lighting designers a high degree of flexibility to achieve precise looks on stage. The entire system can rotate, allowing designers to direct light exactly where they want it to go and achieve unique movement effects not otherwise possible.

At 34,000 Lumens and 800 watts with a 1:8 zoom, the ERA 800 Performance is the brightest moving head in Martin's history and is designed for the largest arena and stadium productions. Additionally, the ERA 800 Performance features variable CTO for color temperature adjustment. The 550-watt ERA 600 Performance is a fantastic option for medium-sized shows, putting out 19,000 Lumens with a 1:8 zoom. The ERA 600 Performance also features variable CTO for color temperature adjustment. Ideal for small-to-medium productions, the ERA 400 Performance is available in CLD and WRM variants, both with a 1:3 zoom range. The 10,000-Lumen CLD version features a 6,500k color temperature, while the 5,000-Lumen, 3,200k WRM version emulates the warmer color temperature of tungsten fixtures.

The ERA 500 Hybrid IP fixture is a fully outdoor rated moving head with a highly efficient 370W Philips lamp with a superior 6000 hour lamp life. The all-in-one optics design features an amazing 1:20 zoom and multiple projection modes, including "beam" for tight or wide coverage, "spot" for projection of gobos, or "wash" for a softened light effect. The ERA 500 features CMY color mixing and a separate color wheel, including CTO, ½ CTO, and 1/4 CTO.

With nine rotating gobos and 15 static gobos and two prisms, lighting designers have a myriad of options to achieve any combination of mid-air effects, pattern projections and prisms. The ERA 500 packs a suite of class-leading features into a compact design with an IP65 rating, making it a reliable workhorse fixture for concert tours, festivals, and outdoor events, even in inclement weather.

The Martin MAC Allure Profile is the first fully-featured moving head fixture to combine a proprietary, solid state RGBW additive color mixing engine, a seven-segment pixelated beam and P3 and DMX control compatibility. MAC Allure Profile fixtures are capable of creating an array of versatile looks with features such as dimmer, strobe, color mixing, gobos, iris, prism, zoom, focus, pan and tilt. With a pixelated beam divided into seven individually controlled, full color segments, the Martin MAC Allure Profile gives lighting designers new options for creativity. The Martin MAC Allure Wash is a washlight variant of the MAC Allure Profile, featuring the same RGBW light engine and seven-segmented beam. With instant color control and pixelated beam control, the MAC Allure Wash PC enables dynamic diffused projection and mid-air effects, previously not possible.

Martin VDO Atomic Dot hybrid lighting and video fixtures produce punchy white light in CLD and WRM color temperature variants to support a wide variety of applications. By combining a video-controlled Aura backlight and a bright strobe/blinder dot in one fixture, the VDO Atomic Dot empowers lighting designers with greater creative potential than ever before. The fixture's compact design also gives designers the ability to place VDO Atomic Dots just about anywhere and deploy them in larger quantities. Integrated support for P3, DMX, Art-Net and sACN eliminates the need for additional interface boxes and onboard P3 eases pixel mapping and using the product as a video-controlled strobe.

Martin by HARMAN is located at Booth #2715 with product demonstrations in Demo Room #N253. For more information on Martin at LDI, visit Martin Events. For the complete line of Martin lighting and creative video solutions, please visit martin.com.





