Mariah Carey Sets 2025 Holiday Residency in Las Vegas

The Queen of Christmas is back. Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, is coming to Las Vegas with her holiday spectacular, “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

The festive run of 10 magical performances will take place from November 28 through December 13, transforming the Strip into a winter wonderland filled with holiday hits, sparkle and Carey’s familiar vocals. The shows follow her critically acclaimed residency, “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” at Dolby Live in 2024 and 2025.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official pre-sale credit card of Mariah’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit here. Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Mariah and Live Nation Las Vegas are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Camp Mariah is the summer component of the year round Career Awareness Program. Children, ages 11-15, attend Camp Mariah for three weeks each summer. Campers explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations. A careers class helps campers create resumes and cover letters and conduct mock interviews. Campers also play team sports, swim every day and explore the outdoors in environmental science class. Camp Mariah is named in honor of Board member Mariah Carey for her generous support. For more information, visit here.

Performance Dates

November 2025: 28, 29

December 2025: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. Her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

A two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey is a multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer who has been recognized with five GRAMMY Awards (and 34 nominations), ten American Music Awards (and 39 nominations), three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

As the globally recognized “Queen of Christmas,” Carey’s beloved 1994 yuletide hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become one of the longest-charting singles in any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100. In 2015, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2023, Carey became one of the first 13 recipients of the BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, Mariah dropped two new singles for her upcoming 16th studio album Here For It All, her first in seven years to be released on September 26. The first single, “Type Dangerous,” was met with immediate acclaim as fans heralded with excitement Mariah’s new era. Upon release, it earned the #1 most added at Hot AC, Rhythm, Urban and R&B and #2 most added to the Top 40 in the US. “Sugar Sweet,” featuring Shenseea & Kehlani followed this track up, turning into a hit summer anthem for lambs worldwide.