Marc Anthony Sets First-Ever Las Vegas Residency for 2026

Marc Anthony will perform his first-ever residency, “VEGAS… MY WAY!” exclusively at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The residency will feature 10 live performances throughout 2026, beginning in February. In a groundbreaking first, Anthony will perform both English and Spanish-language hits from his more than 30 years as a chart-topping solo artist.

A four-time GRAMMY® and eight-time Latin GRAMMY® award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Marc Anthony has achieved more than 114 No. 1 chart hits worldwide and sold millions of albums across the globe. As one of the top touring artists in the world, he continues to bridge the global stage between the general and Latin markets, delivering music that transcends culture, language, and generations.

“This residency marks a new chapter in my journey,” says Marc Anthony. “Las Vegas has always been about reinvention and timeless entertainment, and this show embodies that spirit. It’s a celebration of my history, my roots, and the music that has connected me to audiences around the world.

Anthony will perform at BleauLive Theater on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21; July 24, 25, 29, 31; and Aug. 1, 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Tickets for Marc Anthony’s ‘Vegas... My Way!’ go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PDT with presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. PDT here.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 114 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 8 billion views on YouTube, and a total of 15.218 billion streams across all platforms.

Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including “In the Heights” (2021), “El Cantante” (2006), “Man on Fire” (2004), “In the Time of Butterflies” (2001), “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon’s “The Capeman” (1998) on Broadway.