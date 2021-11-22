Mannheim Steamroller Returns To Orleans Arena, December 26

Grammy Award-winner and one of the best-selling holiday music artists of all time, Chip Davis, will bring "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" classics to Orleans Arena on Sunday, December 26.

More than 35 years ago, Davis released "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas," an album that revolutionized the holiday season music category and went on to become one of the longest-running tours in the music industry and a cherished holiday tradition for many families.

This year's show will feature favorite original Christmas hits from the first "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" album, along with dazzling multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment, bringing the spirit of the season to life with the Signature Sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with 30 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday albums have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top spots on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year. With 19 gold, eight multi-platinum and four platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of artists with this number of RIAA records.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.