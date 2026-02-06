Lorna Luft Bringing STORIES OF THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ AND HER MOTHER, JUDY GARLAND to Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actress, singer and Emmy-nominated producer Lorna Luft will bring Stories of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Her Mother, Judy Garland to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m.

In this intimate, storytelling-centered presentation, Luft offers rare insight into her mother Judy Garland’s iconic role as Dorothy, sharing family memories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and reflections on growing up alongside one of the most beloved performers of all time. Blending nostalgia, humor, and history, Luft provides fans with a singular perspective on The Wizard of Oz and the remarkable woman behind the Ruby Slippers.

“My mother’s performance in The Wizard of Oz has touched generations, including my own family,” said Luft. “Sharing these stories is a way of honoring her legacy while celebrating the film that continues to inspire the world. I can’t wait to bring this unforgettable journey to audiences in Las Vegas.”

Born to Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Luft began her career on her mother’s TV show at the age of eleven. She went on to perform on Broadway in Promises, Promises; Snoopy, the Musical; and Extremities. She has performed in domestic and international productions of They’re Playing Our Song; Guys and Dolls; Grease; The Wizard of Oz; Holiday Inn; and White Christmas.

She appeared on film and TV in Grease 2; Where the Boys Are (’84); and Trapper John, M.D. Lorna co-produced Life with Judy Garland, the Emmy-winning miniseries based on her memoir Me and My Shadows. Her latest book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film that Got Away was released in 2018. She also celebrates her mother’s songbook in a one-woman show and CD, Songs My Mother Taught Me.



