Legends In Concert And E! Entertainment Join Forces To Elevate Iconic Tribute Acts

"Legends in Concert," the acclaimed Las Vegas based headliner show and pioneer of live music tribute theatrical productions, is pleased to announce a co-marketing collaboration with E! Entertainment and its new hit competition series "Clash of the Cover Bands", which looks to crown the world's best tribute artists.

"Legends in Concert" will leverage their numerous media and marketing platforms including in-theater promotion, social media channels and eblasts to promote "Clash of the Cover Bands" and the world-class talent featured on both the TV series and "Legends in Concert" stages, live, in cities across the country. The partnership brings together powerhouses in the world of entertainment to celebrate music, pop culture and supremely talented performers.

Forging this partnership was natural for both Legends and E!, as out of the series' 20 competitors, almost half regularly grace Legends in Concert's stages. Some of the acts including Annika Weaver covering the music of Cher and Lori Mitchell Gay covering the music of Tina Turner, who both competed in "Clash of the Cover Bands," can be seen lighting up the Legends in Concert stage at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut this holiday season. Karen Hester shining bright as Dolly Parton at Tropicana Las Vegas for Legends in Concert's country-themed holiday show. Elisa Furr portraying her pitch-perfect homage to Celine Dion will be bringing down the house in Legends in Concert at OWA in Foley, Alabama through the end of the year. Erika Moul as Lady Gaga, Rus Anderson as Elton John, Jason Morey as Jon Bon Jovi and Katie Murdock as Britney Spears are also featured on "Clash of the Cover Bands" and have all been wowing audiences at "Legends in Concert" productions throughout the U.S. with their incomparable talents.

"We are thrilled E! has chosen to shine its bright spotlight on these deserving musical tribute artists' talents via its terrific high quality compelling and aspirational new series 'Clash of the Cover Bands,'" said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. "We're utilizing the muscle of our theatrical venues and promotional resources to encourage millions of Legends in Concert fans to tune in and experience 'Clash of the Cover Bands.' We are delighted in turn that E! will encourage its audience to experience many of the series' competitors at our several Legends locations throughout the U.S."

E! recently debuted its new music competition series where Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as host and celebrity judges include global powerhouse Meghan Trainor, Grammy-nominated powerhouse singer-songwriter Adam Lambert and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ester Dean. In each episode, two bands of similar musical genre (e.g., Pop Divas, '80s icons, kings of country, platinum icons, rock legends, etc.) go head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance, with a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000 and bragging rights. At the end of the season, one winner will be crowned with a chance to take home a big cash prize of $25,000 and set to appear in studio for a musical performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Artists covered this season include Aretha Franklin, Blink 182, Bon Jovi, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Cher, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Poison, Tim McGRaw, Tina Turner and U2.



"Clash of the Cover Bands" airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT only on E!



"Clash of the Cover Bands" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog with Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, Natasha Brugler and Kelley Parker serving as executive producers.

Learn more at LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.