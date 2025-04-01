Leanne Morgan Extends National Headlining Tour With Performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy sensation Leanne Morgan is on a rise with her successful national headlining tour, “Just Getting Started.” Due to popular demand, Morgan is extending her tour with back-to-back shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Morgan will take the stage on Friday, August 15, 2025 and Saturday, August 16, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Morgan's humor resonates across generations, genders, and backgrounds, offering a fresh reprieve from the entertainment landscape that often prioritizes youth over substance. Her comedy is a celebration of life's richness at every stage, showcasing the wisdom and wit that come with age.

Following the massive success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, Morgan has performed to sold-out audiences in over 100 theaters and arenas across the country and reached the Top 10 as one of the highest-rated comedy specials of the year. This tremendous success has earned Morgan accolades, including being named one of Variety's “Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023” and a spot on Forbes' prestigious “50 Over 50” list.

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Morgan was personally selected by legendary TV producer Chuck Lorre to star in a new sitcom for Netflix inspired by her stand-up comedy. She also made her feature film debut alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon Prime Feature “You're Cordially Invited,” which premiered in January 2025. In addition, her debut book, What in the World?, released in September 2024 and published by Random House/Convergent, quickly became a New York Times best seller.

Fans of Morgan can once again experience the beloved comedian onstage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in the summer of 2025. For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Comments