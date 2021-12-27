Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; NAKED BOYS SINGING Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ginny Barnson - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 26%

Jonas Shumpert - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - PS Productions/Super Summer Theatre 21%

Teresa Isgriggs - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 19%

Paige Melanson - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - DTS Broadway on the Lawn 17%

Stephanie Melanson - WILLY WONKA JR - Dynamic Productions 13%

Stephanie Melanson - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - DTS Broadway on the Lawn 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meda Braker - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 32%

Roxanne Andrews - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 25%

Abby Stroot - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 17%

Roxanne Andrews - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Super Summer Theatre 13%

RuBen Permel - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom and Michael D'Angora - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 57%

Joe Hynes - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 13%

Michael Vojvodich - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions 12%

Philip Shelburne - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - PS Productions/Super Summer Theatre 11%

Michael Vojvodich - WEDDING SINGER - Dynamic Productions 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joy Demain - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 43%

acob Moore & Tiffany DeStefano - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 25%

Troy Heard - EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 22%

Ben Loewy - AN ILIAD - Poor Richard's Players 9%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Hynes - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super Summer Theatre 34%

Kate Sirls - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 27%

Sean Critchfield - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 26%

Francisco Corredor - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 13%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Anthony Barnaby - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 57%

Andrew Kurcan - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 43%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Sparks - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 26%

Ginny Adams - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 19%

Marcus Randolph - HOT TRASH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Andrew Killion - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - 2021 13%

David Schulman - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Super Summer Theatre 12%

Emma Hunt - EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 9%

Axis deBruyn - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 7%

Best Musical

NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 63%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 14%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions 10%

WILLY WONKA JR - Dynamic Productions 9%

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Super Summer Theatre Studios 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Hernandez - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 32%

Chris Salvatore - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 19%

Louis D'Aprile - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 10%

Luke Martin - WILLY WONKA JR - Dynamic Productions 7%

Marissa McCoy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 7%

Marcus Terell - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 5%

Nakaze Harris - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - PS Productions/Super Summer Theatre 4%

Joy Demain - DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Super Summer Theatre Studios 4%

Adam Boggs McDonald - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Super Summer Theatre 3%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 3%

Keith Dotson - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Super Summer Theatre 2%

Alexis Fitting - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theater 1%

Keith Dotson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 1%

Coree Davis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - SUper summer theatre 1%

Laurie Caceres-Hand - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Super Summer Theatre 1%

Jay Josephs - DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Super Summer Theatre Studios 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Luke Hermann - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 23%

Erika Petra - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 14%

Amanda Guardado - EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Sean Driscol - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 13%

Jake Taylor - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 10%

Sean Critchfield - AN ILIAD - Poor Richard's Players 8%

Timothy Cummings - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 6%

Bree McCallum - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 4%

Gillen Brey - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Las Vegas Little Theatre 4%

Michael Blair - FULLY COMMITTED - Las Vegas Little Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ginger Land-van Buuren - THE SPACES BETWEEN US - Vegas City Opera 39%

Jon Janack - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 32%

Rebecca Morris - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 29%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sean Critchfield - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 41%

Kate Sirls - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super SUmmer THeatre 31%

Michael Button - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 13%

Barbara King - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 9%

Kate Sirls - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 6%

Best Play

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 48%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 27%

EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 18%

SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 8%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 33%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 22%

HOT TRASH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S VEGAS VALENTINE - The Space 11%

SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 7%

SOLID GOLD - The Space 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kovatch - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 37%

Ginny Adams - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 23%

The Design Ninjas - HOT TRASH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 23%

Cassie Lents - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - SUper Summer Theatre 17%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S VEGAS HOLIDAY - The Space 41%

WOMEN OF THE BLACK PANTHERS - Vegas City Opera 36%

RUBY LEWIS SHOCK VALUE - Notoriety 23%

Best Streaming Play

THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre Studios 50%

OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 35%

THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Ludwinski - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 57%

Asher King - WILLY WONKA JR - Dynamic Productions 16%

Marissa McCoy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 12%

Keith Dotson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theater 10%

Armando Harlow - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Scott Jason - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 36%

Kyle Jones - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 17%

Sean Clark - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 13%

Angel Mendoza - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 11%

Dulce Valencia - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 8%

Michael Kimball - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 6%

Michael Kaczurak - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 5%

Amanda Guardado - SCHERZO (DIALOGUE WITH A STATUE) - The Asylum Theatre 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 23%

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Las Vegas Little Theatre 22%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Hynes-Sight Entertainment 15%

THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Super SUmmer Theatre 10%

THESE LAST FIVE YEARS - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 8%

DOONESBURY: THE MUSICAL - Super SUmmer Theatre 5%

LA BODEAD - Vegas City Opera 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

AFTERGLOW 80S EXTRAVAGANZA - 2021 45%

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Las Vegas Little Theatre 31%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - A Public Fit 13%

RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A Public Fit 10%