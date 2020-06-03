Las Vegas Natural History Museum Reopens, Announces Upcoming Launch Of Annual Summer Traveling Exhibit

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located at 900 Las Vegas Boulevard in the downtown Las Vegas cultural corridor, reopened on Monday, June 1 with newly implemented social distancing procedures and plans to debut a new summer traveling exhibit for 2020.

A cultural icon for nearly 30 years, the Museum has implemented new protocols for guests to safely and comfortably experience exhibits and educational programming, including a single-direction discovery path through the facility.

Following recommended guidelines from the CDC, the Museum will:

• Follow enhanced cleaning procedures with UV lights

• Enact guest limits starting at just 5.5 percent of fire code capacity

• Require team members to wear a mask

• Encourage guests to wear a mask

• Provide hand sanitizer for guest use

Additionally, the Museum has introduced online ticketing, private group tours and early admission for those 65 and older and/or have a compromised immune system. Visit lvnhm.org for details. The Cox Charities Young Scientist Center, Classroom and Snack Room will remain temporarily closed.

"We've been a part of the Southern Nevada Community for 29 years and we're grateful for the support of our community with each passing year," said Executive Director Marilyn Gillespie. "Our team has worked hard to innovate and accommodate so we can all get back to doing what we love - welcoming our community to their Natural History Museum. This summer promises to be one of our best with 'In the Dark,' an intriguing traveling exhibit opening just before for the 4th of July."

"In the Dark" will open July 3, 2020. The exhibit invites visitors to discover the dark, often unseen, ecosystems of the world like caves, the deep sea, the forest at night, and underneath the ground. Guests explore these mysteries via electronic, mechanical and computer interactives, immersive dioramas, and lifelike models.

